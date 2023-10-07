Police: 4 injured in shooting on Oakland Avenue in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a shooting Friday night that injured 4 people on Oakland Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. where they found one victim at the scene. They were later made aware of three more possible victims who had been taken to the hospital prior to the police arriving on the scene.

The status of the four victims has not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time.

Florence Police Department is actively investigating.

