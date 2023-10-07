Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for dancing. (Source: WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A mother in Louisiana says school administrators have wronged her daughter by taking away school privileges for dancing at a private party.

“I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child,” said mother Rachel Timonet.

Timonet said a fun homecoming weekend cost Walker High School senior Kaylee Timonet a high-achieving scholarship and her title as a member of student government.

According to Timonet, the school’s punishment against her daughter came shortly after a video of her dancing with friends at the private venue was posted online.

“If it was something that she did on school grounds and they called her in and addressed it, that’s fine. But when you address something that somebody is doing because of a personal belief,” Timonet said.

Rachel Timonet believes someone should be held accountable at the school.

School officials said they are looking into the situation, but due to laws protecting student and employee privacy they cannot speak publicly.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Fire Rescue
‘Dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
Frustration stemming from rumors on social media. It’s what a Grand Strand attorney believes is...
EXCLUSIVE: Attorney of North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in deadly shooting blames ‘rumors’ for case delays
A cold front moves in this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Fall cold front brings falling temperatures
Injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Surfside Beach

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
4 hurt after Friday night shooting in Florence, police say
Families of two Newark firefighters who died battling a cargo ship fire announce plans to sue....
Families say faulty vehicle caused cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
S.C. lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel