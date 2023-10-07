Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Fire Rescue
‘Dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
Frustration stemming from rumors on social media. It’s what a Grand Strand attorney believes is...
EXCLUSIVE: Attorney of North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in deadly shooting blames ‘rumors’ for case delays
A cold front moves in this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Fall cold front brings falling temperatures
Injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Surfside Beach

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
4 hurt after Friday night shooting in Florence, police say
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
S.C. lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli rescuers report 70 dead, hundreds seriously wounded in heaviest toll of fighting in decades
Ariyan Jahne Pickett, 21, of Myrtle Beach; Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green, 25, of Conway; Shane...
Deputies: Four people charged in connection to Hemingway homicide