Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man finishes horseback ride to raise awareness for mental health in Horry County

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Matt Perella and his loyal animals finished the journey of a lifetime in the Grand Strand.

After suffering from what he calls a mid-life crisis, Perella said he felt like he had nowhere to turn.

“I felt like the only way out was to take my life,” said Perella.

Perella said the only thing that saved his life was his horse Buck and his dog Raffe. They inspired him to travel for nearly 200 days from the West Coast to the East Coast, on a journey to find himself.

His horse Buck is 17 years old and has trotted across several states.

“My animals are my purpose in life right now,” said Perella. “I wake up for them. That’s it.”

Perella is a Marine Veteran and quickly realized on his trip that many of his colleagues are also struggling with mental health issues and PTSD.

“I used to get super mad at them. I never understood until there I was myself,” said Perella.

His mission now is to open his own retreat, The Righteous Life Rescue Ranch in North Carolina. The ranch will not only save people but will also be a safe haven for animals.

“This ranch is designed for mental health rehabilitation,” said Perella. “Not just for the veterans or other people but for animals as well.”

During his ride, Perella said his horse has already helped to save lives.

One woman, Judy Speck has followed the team’s journey since the beginning. As the team crossed through Horry County, she finally got to meet her heroes and brought Buck treats.

“My fiancé has PTSD, and I’ve been trying to find a way to raise awareness,” said Speck “I was like man, this is crazy.”

Perella’s journey is not over. Because he’s a Marine, Perella said he has to ride to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for bragging rights.

If you’re suffering, Perella said, “Tomorrow is a new day and it does get better.”

You can help and donate to Perella’s rescue ranch here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Midway Fire Rescue
‘Dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
Frustration stemming from rumors on social media. It’s what a Grand Strand attorney believes is...
EXCLUSIVE: Attorney of North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in deadly shooting blames ‘rumors’ for case delays

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Public Safety Day looks to keep residents prepared
Man jailed in connection to Myrtle Beach robbery denied bond
‘Dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Suspect arrested months after Robeson County murder
Taste of the Market Common kicks off this weekend