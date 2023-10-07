Injuries reported after crash on Kings Highway, HCFR says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt Saturday after a crash involving two vehicles on Kings Highway, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Lake Arrowhead Road at 3 p.m.

The agency added the two people injured were taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

As of around 3:30 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Lanes of traffic were also blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

