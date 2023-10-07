Submit a Tip
Georgetown police investigating burglaries at theater, restaurant
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown are asking for help to find a person suspected of breaking into a pair of local businesses.

The Georgetown Police Department said the incidents happened early Saturday morning at the Strand Theater and Corner Tavern, both located on Front Street.

Police said the suspect, seen in surveillance photos released by the department, took money from the Corner Tavern.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair wearing a camouflage hat and an MTV sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.

