Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Friday afternoon earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.(MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey has confirmed an earthquake struck Friday afternoon in the Midlands.

The quake, reported as a 2.2 magnitude at 12:24 p.m., was recorded approximately 5 miles southeast of Elgin in Kershaw County, an area where dozens of quakes have been recorded over the past two years.

The USGS says the quake occurred about 1.2 miles underground.

Earthquakes are typically not noticed if they are smaller in magnitude than a 2.5, but the area recorded more than 80 earthquakes from December 2021 through December 2022.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Fire Rescue
‘Dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
Frustration stemming from rumors on social media. It’s what a Grand Strand attorney believes is...
EXCLUSIVE: Attorney of North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in deadly shooting blames ‘rumors’ for case delays
A cold front moves in this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Fall cold front brings falling temperatures
Injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Surfside Beach

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
4 hurt after Friday night shooting in Florence, police say
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
S.C. lawmakers react to Hamas attack on Israel
Ariyan Jahne Pickett, 21, of Myrtle Beach; Jakee Shyre Tavaris Green, 25, of Conway; Shane...
Deputies: Four people charged in connection to Hemingway homicide
American Red Cross, WMBF News teaming up for blood drive on Monday