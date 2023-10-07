FIRST ALERT: Fall temperatures arrive for the weekend, cool nights ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front moves through today, providing for a beautiful weekend forecast for fall weather fans.

TODAY

A few clouds will be around ahead of the cold front today. While an isolated shower chance remains possible, most locations should remain dry.

A few clouds early with a passing shower or two. Don't cancel your plans. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s today. Due to an earlier passage of the cold front, those temperatures will be held in check around midday and should stay in the 70s through the afternoon hours. Clouds will clear out as the front passes through and we should see skies clear quickly through the afternoon and evening hours today.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s today as the cold front passes through the area. (WMBF)

If you have plans to head to one of the many events across the area today, do it! You’ll notice a breezy wind at times as the cold front move through. Those winds will usher in the cooler temperatures for tonight!

TONIGHT

Our temperatures fall with a strong northwesterly breeze tonight. Clear skies will allow for those temperatures to fall into the mid-upper 40s for inland areas. Along the beaches, we will fall into the lower 50s. The jacket will be needed for early morning plans Sunday.

If you're headed out to dinner tonight, prepare for the cooler temperatures. We will fall quickly this evening. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday is the pick of the week. Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures will provide for the perfect forecast. Highs will struggle to climb into the upper 60s. Make plans to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s, but struggle to get there for Sunday. (WMBF)

Once again, temperatures will fall into the 40s Sunday night and into Monday morning. Prepare for a colder start as you step out the door Monday morning to begin the new work week. Inland areas will be in the lower 40s. Here along the Grand Strand, we’re in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The coldest night of the weekend arrives Sunday night and into Monday morning. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead to next week, our forecast remains dry through the first half of the week. Highs will return into the low-mid 70s for the first half of the week with plenty of sunshine. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Friday and into Saturday as another cold front looks to take aim at the area. We will watch that one for you. For now, enjoy this one!

