Blue Star Mothers pack ‘Hero Boxes’ for troops stationed overseas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina and a number of volunteers packed over 100 Halloween boxes for service members stationed overseas on Saturday.

“We are sending our Hero Boxes to deployed troops, our U.S. Military. We get an address, we send it and they get it,” said Carol Dion of BSMCC.

For the last 15 years, BSMCC has provided boxes of items like cards and candy, clothing and cereal to those who are away in service.

“We do this for Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, and Halloween,” said Dion.

This year, 13 members said they have children who are deployed and that is a record in the group’s history.

“Every kid that deploys is my kid and I will keep doing this until can’t anymore,” said Dion.

One of the 25 volunteers at the American Legion Post 40 in the Socastee area location is Matthew Brooks, who recently joined the U.S. Army.

“I’m here today to help out my brothers and sister who are deployed, bringing a little joy and fun with it,” said Brooks.

Brooks has not been deployed yet but says he joined the Army for a number of reasons.

“I choose to serve because I want to bring something to the world, to have a better future for myself, and to make my family proud of me,” said Brooks.

Brooks’ mother was also volunteering to pack boxes.

