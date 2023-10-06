Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Man jailed in connection to Myrtle Beach robbery denied bond
Taste of the Market Common kicks off this weekend
Suspect arrested months after Robeson County murder
Man finishes cross-country horseback ride in Horry County
Aynor man arrested in connection to Marion County burglaries