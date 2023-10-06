Woman charged in July stabbing in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a stabbing in Darlington earlier this year.

Online records show 46-year-old Brenda Patterson was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday.

An incident report from the Darlington Police Department obtained by WMBF News states Patterson’s arrest is connected to a July 30 incident that happened on Coker Street. Police were initially called to Jackson Street regarding the incident, where they met the victim.

The victim told police that they were being driven to a home to look for a friend when Patterson attacked them with a knife, unprovoked. Officers later saw wounds on the victim’s left armpit and near their spine. The victim was later taken to a hospital.

Police then went to the home on Coker Street, where a resident told officers the victim and Patterson were brought to their home by another person in a red pickup truck. The resident then said the two were looking to buy crack cocaine, but told them he didn’t have any.

According to the resident, Patterson and the victim then began arguing before Patterson stabbed her. The victim then left in the truck with the other person, while Patterson walked down the street. She was not located by police at the time of the incident.

Patterson is also charged with petty larceny, first-degree burglary and petit larceny.

As of Friday, online records show she’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond.

