Taste of the Market Common kicks off this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you can’t decide on lunch plans this weekend, you can try a bit of everything at the Taste of the Market Common.

Nearly a dozen restaurants are showcasing their menus on Saturday, so bring cash and come with an empty stomach.

Tickets cost $1 each, and you will spend between 1 and 5 tickets trying different food and drinks.

You can also vote for your favorite dish giving restaurants bragging rights and throwing your name in a hat for a prize.

Zardin Healthy Eatery is participating for the very first time this year. Owner Lav Hysa said they’re just happy to get in on the fun.

“It’s very exciting to see the community come together in the market common walking around,” said Hysa. “Usually you’re hungry, go into a restaurant, eat and go, but this event brings all these people walking around to try all these different flavors.”

Hysa said it’s all hands on deck to bring you healthy options for the event.

Zardin plans to offer a sweet and spicy chicken bowl, overnight oats as a dessert and even hot chocolate.

“We’re gonna make everything fresh,” said Hysa. “We’re not gonna prepare 50 power bowls and get ready to sell them. We are going to make ten and go back and make ten more, so I know it’s going to be a very busy day.”

Tickets can be purchased from booths outside of the Barnes & Noble and Dolce Lusso Salon.

The event is also cash-only and runs from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more information.

