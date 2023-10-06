Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Planning commission votes against annexing asphalt plant into Conway

By Ian Klein
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Noise, smell and quality of life were the biggest concerns brought up by residents of the Wild Wing Plantation neighborhood, who live right down the road from the asphalt plant on Winyah Road.

“Right now this plant is in Horry County and they’re doing nothing to enforce existing ordinances,” said Nancy Aboyan.

Dozens of residents say they would like to see the property annexed into the City of Conway in hopes they would regulate the plant better than the county.

“We are your constituents, we live in your city and we were dealt this situation,” said Renee Ruff.

King Asphalt is seeking annexation and rezoning from Horry County’s limited industrial classification to the city’s heavy industrial district after purchasing the property in August.

The property owner submitted the request because they use city water and sewer services from Conway.

The request comes as a formality required by city ordinance despite King Asphalt being against annexation.

No one from the company, property ownership or the applicant requesting annexation and rezone was at Thursday’s meeting.

“If you bring this property into the city we can’t just start making them adhere to our ordinances,” said Jessica Hucks, city planner for Conway.

The property has been an asphalt plant since the 1990′s and had been grandfathered into Horry County zoning regulation under the previous ownership.

Residents claim since the plant was sold it has become a lot more active and new smells are starting to enter into their community.

Ultimately, the planning commission sent the request to Conway City Council with a recommendation of disapproval.

Residents will now have their chance to go before city leaders in hopes of finding a solution.

“If they’re not abiding by the county, they’re not going to abide by the city,” said Aboyan.

The annexing and rezoning request could go before Conway City Council as early as Oct. 16.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

