Myrtle Beach police accepting donations for domestic violence shelter

Myrtle Beach Police Department accepting donations for domestic violence victims
Myrtle Beach Police Department accepting donations for domestic violence victims(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is bringing awareness to domestic violence this month, and they need your help.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the MBPD is accepting donations for the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties.

Ofc. Michele Paitsel, a domestic violence detective with MBPD, says she’s seen a surge in domestic violence cases since COVID-19 restrictions eased up a few years ago.

“During COVID times, we had an increase in domestic violence cases because people weren’t leaving their homes,” she said. “It went down a little bit after that, but it has increased tremendously in the last couple of years just due to the fact that everybody’s back out.”

Community donations are crucial for domestic violence survivors at the Family Justice Center. Paitsel says this is because they often don’t have time to bring everything they need while escaping their abusers.

“Sometimes in these incidents, victims just run at that point in time,” she said. “They can just grab their purse and their ID and they may not think about anything else.”

That means everyday necessities, like unused personal hygiene products and nonperishable food, are in high demand at the Family Justice Center.

Any donations can be dropped off at the Myrtle Beach Police Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for the entire month of October.

If you have donations beyond October, though, Paitsel says donations will be accepted at the police department year-round.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

