Multiple generations will gather on USS Yorktown for 75th Anniversary Reunion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been 55 years since the USS Yorktown arrived in Mount Pleasant and now the brave men who served on the ship will reunite once again.

Veterans of the USS Yorktown will all gather Friday for the 75th Anniversary Reunion at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. All veterans who served on the Yorktown from World War II to the Vietnam War will head back to the ship to reminisce on the past, share stories of their present, and express the importance of the future. Starting this year, to recognize their contributions and to honor their service, Gov. Henry McMaster named Oct. 1-7 “USS Yorktown Veterans Week.” Even though this is a weekend of remembrance and bonding for the veterans who served on the USS Yorktown, visitors and locals in the area are highly encouraged to come out and learn more about the history of the widely known fighter ship, “The Fighting Lady.”

What began in 1948, DiNocola says every year is special. Remembering the good times and honoring those who did not get to come home. For the 75th Anniversary, Erin DiNocola, Public Information Director for Patriots Point, says they have veterans from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and all who served on the USS Yorktown gathering together from multiple generations.

DiNocola says the reunion is filled with a multitude of events for the weekend, including a memorial service at 9 a.m. honoring the 100 individuals who have passed in the last year who are veterans and have served previously on the USS Yorktown. Along with a public opportunity to meet and greet veterans on the Yorktown. The public is encouraged to come out and meet veterans, ask questions and hear their incredible stories.

DiNocola says as the years have passed, we lost 100 USS Yorktown veterans and we have fewer and fewer WWII veterans.

“Our opportunities to really speak to these people in person is something that is finite,” DiNicola says. “And we want to take advantage of it because they’re such incredible heroes.”

DiNocola says in support of USS Yorktown Veterans Week, a local Cub Scout troop of eight- and nine-year-olds, pack 505, is learning about community service and the importance of thanking our veterans. Every member of the troop wrote letters to the veterans that were delivered earlier this week. They’re handwritten and contain drawing thanking veterans and the sacrifices they made for our country.

“When you’re speaking to the individuals who can tell you about everything that happened on a certain day, “DiNocola, “The sounds, the smells, the experiences of serving next to their brother in arms, I think that speaks volumes and is something that both young and old will always remember.”

The meet and greet with visitors and local families will be held on Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. - noon The event is included with your admission ticket into Patriots Point.

