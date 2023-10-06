Submit a Tip
Man jailed in connection to Myrtle Beach robbery denied bond

Mark Chestnut
Mark Chestnut(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor man is back behind bars and now faces new charges in connection to an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach.

Records show 22-year-old Mark Chestnut was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 21, but had a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

In Myrtle Beach, police said Chestnut is charged in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 14 off Highway 15. According to a report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were called to reports of a robbery, where Chesnut allegedly used a firearm to take several items from a victim.

Police later learned Chestnut allegedly used a credit card that was stolen at the Walmart on Seaboard Street, making two separate purchases of around $900 on the day of the robbery. Chestnut is then accused of going to a nearby Circle K and making two ATM transactions with a debit card, taking out a total of $600.

Chestnut’s charges out of Myrtle Beach include armed robbery, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and financial transaction card fraud. He was also booked on unrelated charges out of Horry County, including first-degree domestic violence and possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun/rifle.

He was previously arrested in a late 2021 robbery that also happened in Myrtle Beach.

As of Friday, records show he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was denied bond on ten counts of failure to appear.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

