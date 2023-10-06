Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Machine falls trapping man underneath it in Colleton County

Firefighters in Colleton County had to extract a man from a piece of machinery after it tipped...
Firefighters in Colleton County had to extract a man from a piece of machinery after it tipped over.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County had to extract a man from a piece of machinery after it tipped over.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Carolina Circle just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said a 16,000-pound track lift was operating in a wooded area of an embankment when it tipped over and trapped the man underneath.

Crews took approximately 35 minutes to free the man from under the equipment.

Firefighters said the man had received several injuries but “was remarkably in stable condition.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated
SCHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Florence Co.
The coolest weather since May arrives by the end of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Friday before weekend cold front blows through
SCDNR said the man went out on the Lynches River to fish Wednesday.
Body of 83-year-old man recovered in Florence County river, SCDNR investigating

Latest News

Here comes the cold front!
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings cooler afternoon and chilly mornings
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Conway planning commission vote against asphalt plant annexation
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash