Machine falls trapping man underneath it in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County had to extract a man from a piece of machinery after it tipped over.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Carolina Circle just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said a 16,000-pound track lift was operating in a wooded area of an embankment when it tipped over and trapped the man underneath.

Crews took approximately 35 minutes to free the man from under the equipment.

Firefighters said the man had received several injuries but “was remarkably in stable condition.”

