It’s time for the 2nd Annual Smoke on the Waccamaw

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is the Second year event in Conway.

This is being put on by the Shrine Club of Conway with proceeds to the Shriners organization that supports the Children’s Hospitals throughout the United States.

Don’t forget about the delicious BBQ and different eating and cooking contest going on.

It’s going to be fun for the entire family.

Learn more about it here!

