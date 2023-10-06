Injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon in the Surfside Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck on Prestwick Club Drive and Links Road at around 2:15 p.m. The agency added that extrication operations were needed in the two-vehicle collision.

HCFR also said two people were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

Officials also said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

As of around 3 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic were blocked.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Prestwick Club Drive and Links Road in Surfside Beach, as a two-vehicle crash... Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Friday, October 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.