Grand Strand agencies prepare for ‘Public Safety Day’ in Myrtle Beach

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of agencies from across the Grand Stand are looking to keep residents prepared for any emergency.

The Horry Georgetown Chiefs Association is hosting its Public Safety Day on Saturday at the Myrrtle Beach Convention Center.

“Fire safety is one of our crutches for the fire department,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal Christian Sliker. “Making sure people are safe in their home and also so their guests and visitors through the home are safe.”

This event is one piece of the actions the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is taking during October, which also marks Fire Prevention Month.

Sliker says he wants everyone to know what to do in case of an emergency.

“Fire prevention is very important year-round,” said Sliker. “But it’s good to bring everyone together for one month and actually go over fire safety.”

There will be demonstrations on topics ranging from CPR to how to use a fire extinguisher.

“For our job, seeing people on a non-emergency basis is key,” said Sliker. “Because usually when we respond it’s an emergency. It’s when they’re at their worst day.”

The event addresses more than just fire emergencies. Representatives from the Coast Guard along with local public works and ocean rescue are all attending.

Dana Rush of Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Department is scheduled to talk about hurricane preparedness.

“Have a plan, know your plan and practice it and communicate your plan with your family,” Rush said.

However, organizers say they hope the event is fun along with being educational. One of the highlights is Conway’s 1952 antique fire truck being on display.

“This room right now is looking kinda empty, but tomorrow it’s going to be filled,” said Sliker. “It’s going to be filled with community members, it’s going to be filled with bounce houses, we’re talking about fire trucks, police cars, lots of safety games.”

