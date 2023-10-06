FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings cooler afternoon and chilly mornings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more day before the cold front arrives and brings big changes through the end of the weekend.

TODAY

Expect to see more clouds throughout the day. Times of sunshine will still continue from time to time, but there will be noticeable cloud cover throughout the day as highs climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

More clouds around today with a few light sprinkles from time to time. (WMBF)

Similar to yesterday, we will keep the light showers/sprinkles around at 20% today. Most of that rain will be very light and only noticeable on the windshield. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans because of the rain chance.

HELLO, COLD FRONT

Our first strong cold front of the fall season is set to move through the region during the day on Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning as we wait for the cold front to pass through.

Here comes the cold front! (WMBF)

Ahead of the cold front, a lingering chance of an isolated sprinkle will continue. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and climb into the upper 70s by the middle of the day.

The warmest part of the day should arrive by the early afternoon. Behind the front, look for temperatures to fall quickly. (WMBF)

The latest data continues to suggest an earlier arrival of the cold front, meaning we should begin to see winds transition out of the northwest and cooler air move in by the afternoon and evening hours Saturday.

Once the temperatures begin to fall, they will fall quickly! By the time you wake up Sunday morning, temperatures will be chilly with the middle 40s inland. Along the Grand Strand, we will see morning temperatures in the lower 50s.

It's a crisp and cool Saturday night with breezy winds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. (WMBF)

BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY

The best weather of the weekend is Sunday. There’s no doubt!

The cool weather will only be enhanced behind the cold front with highs only reaching the upper 60s to near 70. Abundant sunshine will only make the day that much better and plans outside should be on the agenda for Sunday.

What a wonderful forecast for the end of the weekend. (WMBF)

The coolest temperatures of the week arrive as we head into Sunday night. Inland areas will fall into the lower-middle 40s. Meanwhile at the beaches, we will fall into the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday night is the coldest night in the forecast. (WMBF)

