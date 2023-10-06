Find your next furry family member with Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is a Non-Profit, No-kill Animal Rescue.

That means all proceeds go back to helping the animals, and none are given up on.

They stay until we find their Forever Home.

You can make a difference by adopting, donating, or volunteering.

Give them a call at 843-427-4388 to start your journey in helping today!

