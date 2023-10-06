Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 7

Submit a Tip
(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is getting underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Final scores will be updated throughout the evening, then catch all of the highlights tonight at 11 p.m. on WMBF Extra Point!

  • Carolina Forest @ Conway
  • St. James @ Socastee
  • Hartsville @ Myrtle Beach
  • North Myrtle Beach @ West Florence
  • South Florence @ Wilson
  • Darlington @ Camden
  • Lake City @ Lakewood
  • Marlboro County @ Crestwood
  • Dillon @ Aynor
  • Georgetown @ Manning
  • Waccamaw @ Loris
  • Mullins @ Andrews
  • Marion @ Kingstree
  • Carvers Bay @ Hemingway
  • Johnsonville @ Scotts Branch
  • Green Sea-Floyds @ Lamar
  • Hannah-Pamplico @ Latta

