Deputies: Aynor man arrested in connection to Marion County burglaries

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is facing charges in connection to a string of burglaries in neighboring Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Joseph Martin, of Aynor, was arrested and charged with three counts each of second-degree burglary and possession, making implements capable of being used in a crime.

Martin’s charges stem from multiple incidents on Sept. 29, where the Palmetto Express convenience store and other businesses along Highway 501 were burglarized.

Authorities said James Auto Service and the Myrtle Beach Visitor’s Center were among those impacted.

The manager of Palmetto Express told WMBF News earlier in the week that the damage caused totaled around $10,000. The owner James Auto Service, meanwhile, said their store saw the whole front glass busted out and four guns stolen, along with a big bucket of change, a new set of chest waders and some power tools.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.