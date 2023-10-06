Coroner: Man killed in Florence County hit-and-run, SCHP investigating

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle earlier this week in Florence County.

LCpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:09 p.m. on Sally Hill Road near Riverbend Road. That’s when the rider of a mini-bike was struck by an unknown vehicle heading in the same direction. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Glover.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the biker as 40-year-old Kenneth Wright, of Darlington. No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

We have a hit and run that occurred on October 4, 2023 in Florence County on N. Sally Hill Rd. We need your help. If anyone has any information, please contact 1-888-274-6372 or*HP #SCDPS #SCHP #Targetzero pic.twitter.com/XbaBMbcTgR — Trooper Lena SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) October 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.