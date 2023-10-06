Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: Man killed in Florence County hit-and-run, SCHP investigating

(WCJB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle earlier this week in Florence County.

LCpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:09 p.m. on Sally Hill Road near Riverbend Road. That’s when the rider of a mini-bike was struck by an unknown vehicle heading in the same direction. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Glover.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the biker as 40-year-old Kenneth Wright, of Darlington. No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
SCHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Florence Co.
SCDNR said the man went out on the Lynches River to fish Wednesday.
Body of 83-year-old man recovered in Florence County river, SCDNR investigating

Latest News

James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, was arrested in Hoke County and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested months after Robeson County murder
Federal prosecutors responded to a request by convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys asking...
Federal government will not seize Murdaugh’s assets, leaving state in control
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
Here comes the cold front!
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings cooler afternoon and chilly mornings