Chanticleers travel to App State for Tuesday Night battle

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina continues Sun Belt play with a midweek matchup as the Chanticleers travel to Appalachian State on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for a nationally televised contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

TV | ESPN2

Taylor Zarzour, Tom Luginbill, and Abby Labar will have the call on ESPN2. CCU fans can hear the Chanticleer Sports Radio Network broadcast with Joe Cashion, Layne Harris, Chris Burgin, and Joe Catenacci on WRNN 99.5 FM and online at wrnn.net

ROAD WARRIORS

• CCU is playing its second of three consecutive road conference games, the first such stretch in program history.

MR. 1K RUSHING

• Braydon Bennett rushed for a season-high 114 yards against Georgia Southern to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for his career.

• During the course of his career, Bennett has played in 26 games and has averaged 7.0 yards per carry.

• The Greenville, S.C., native has rushed for three touchdowns in his last four games, marking his most prolific scoring stretch since the final four games of the 2021 season.

• Bennett also tallied a season-high 33 receiving yards against the Eagles last Saturday

PINCKNEY’S PRODUCTION

• With his 132 receiving yards against Georgia Southern, Sam Pinckney now has 1,439 receiving yards in his two seasons in Conway.

• Pinckney currently ranks ninth all-time in receiving yards at CCU and is 96 yards away from passing Malcom Williams for eighth place.

• His 99 career receptions place him eighth on CCU’s career catches list, four behind Brandon Whitley.

• Pinckney’s streak of 50 consecutive games with a reception leads the nation.

BROWN’S BIG DAY

• Jared Brown had his best outing of the season against Georgia Southern, catching eight passes for 106 yards.

• Brown enters Tuesday’s game tied for the team lead with 28 receptions this season.

• Dating back to last season, Brown has recorded at least one catch in 13 consecutive games and multiple receptions in five eight consecutive contests.

• In his 20 games as a Chanticleer, the Lilburn, Ga., native has accounted for 10 touchdowns.

MCCALL EYEING HISTORY

• Grayson McCall enters Tuesday’s game needing just 612 yards to become the 143rd player in NCAA history to pass for 10,000 yards in a career.

• McCall’s 102 career touchdowns responsible for puts him tied for 71st in NCAA FBS history with Josh Harris (Bowling Green), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Brad Smith (Missouri), and Geno Smith (West Virginia).

• With his touchdown pass against Georgia Southern, McCall has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 28-straight regular-season games beginning with a touchdown pass on Dec. 12, 2020. He has also thrown at least one touchdown pass in 37 of the 40 games in which he has played.

PRIME TIME

• Coastal Carolina will be playing its fourth nationally televised game on the ESPN family of networks this season.

• 27 of the Chanticleers last 41 games have been carried live on national television.

MASON ON A MISSION

• Micheal Mason leads the defensive line with 24 tackles this season and ranks first on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

• The Wofford transfer also has two QB hurries and a pass deflection.

TURNOVER THREAT

• Clayton Isbell currently ranks fourth nationally with three interceptions this year

• Coastal Carolina is one of only three FBS programs with three defensive touchdowns this season (Arkansas, Kentucky).

FLIPPING THE FIELD

• Evan Crenshaw is tied for the Sun Belt lead with 44.3 yards per punt this season.

• CCU ranks eighth nationally with a net punt average of 43.8 yards per punt.

• Crenshaw’s 67-yard punt against Georgia Southern was the longest by any punter in the SBC so far this year.

SCOUTING THE MOUNTAINEERS OF APPALACHIAN STATE

• App State is coming off a 41-40 win at ULM on Sept. 30.

• Michael Hughes converted a career-long 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Mountaineers the victory.

• Nate Noel ranks second nationally with 130.2 rushing yards per game and leads the nation with 24.6 carries per game.

• Hughes is tied for 7th nationally with 10 made field goals and has connected on three kicks longer than 45 yards this season.

• Joey Aguilar is tied for the SBC lead with 12 touchdown passes this year.

• Three different Mountaineers —Kaedin Robinson, Christan Horn, and Dashaun Davis—have recorded games with at least 100 yards receiving and one touchdown catch.

• App State’s defense has tallied seven sacks and four interceptions over its last two contests.

• Tyrek Funderburk is one of only two players in FBS with a pair of interception returns for touchdown this season.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH APPALACHIAN STATE

• Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State have met nine times on the gridiron with the Mountaineers holding a 7-2 lead in the series.

