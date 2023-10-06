Catch Author Angela Cervantes this weekend for her new book “The Cursed Moon”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Back Again Bookshop for a book release and signing opportunity with best-selling children’s author Angela Cervantes!
Angela Cervantes is the Mexican American author of popular children’s novels Lead with Your Heart (American Girls book); Me, Frida, and the Secret of the Peacock Ring; Gaby, Lost and Found; Allie, First at Last and; Lety Out Loud, which won a 2020 Pura Belpré Honor Award.
In addition to her original novels, Angela authored the junior novelization for Disney/Pixar’s animated film, Coco and Disney’s animated film, Encanto.
Her newest book, The Cursed Moon is out now.
