Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Catch Author Angela Cervantes this weekend for her new book “The Cursed Moon”

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Back Again Bookshop for a book release and signing opportunity with best-selling children’s author Angela Cervantes!

Angela Cervantes is the Mexican American author of popular children’s novels Lead with Your Heart (American Girls book); Me, Frida, and the Secret of the Peacock Ring; Gaby, Lost and Found; Allie, First at Last and; Lety Out Loud, which won a 2020 Pura Belpré Honor Award.

In addition to her original novels, Angela authored the junior novelization for Disney/Pixar’s animated film, Coco and Disney’s animated film, Encanto.

Her newest book, The Cursed Moon is out now.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church is having it’s 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch
SUMC Craft Fair
Socastee United Methodist Church is hosting its’ annual Holiday Craft Fair
Long Bay Theatre
The Long Bay Theatre presents ‘THE 39 STEPS’
Zardin
Find your oasis with Zardin, an upscale healthy eatery