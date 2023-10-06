Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated
Midway Fire Rescue
‘You will be dearly missed’: Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Drug arrests in Florence
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Taste of the Market Common kicks off this weekend
Suspect arrested months after Robeson County murder
Aynor man arrested in connection to Marion County burglaries
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Trump’s New York civil fraud trial rolls on after an appeals judge declines to halt it
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds