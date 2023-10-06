Submit a Tip
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested months after Robeson County murder

James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, was arrested in Hoke County and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - After a months-long search with multiple investigating agencies, a Robeson County murder suspect was captured Thursday.

James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, was arrested in Hoke County and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from 18-year-old Michael Thomas’ homicide. He was murdered on July 21 in the Lumber Bridge area.

Two others were also charged in Thomas’ death. However, 21-year-old Trysten Tyler and 36-year-old Kayla Chavis were arrested after a standoff on July 23.

RELATED: 2 homicide suspects in custody after hours long standoff in Robeson County

The sheriff’s office announced the day after the standoff they were looking for McAllister, who they called “armed and dangerous” 

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, which was made by a U.S. Marshals task force, McAllister was out on bond for a 2008 murder.

McAllister was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910- 671-3170.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The ATF, U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and the Lumberton Police Department helped with the case.

