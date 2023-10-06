Submit a Tip
3 arrested in Florence on drug charges after resident complaints lead to police search home

Drug arrests in Florence
Drug arrests in Florence(Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - After several community members submitted complaints to law enforcement, Florence police were able to execute a search warrant that led to the arrest of three men for drug-related charges.

On Wednesday, the Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and Special Investigations Unit along with the assistance of the Florence County Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Griffin Street.

Police were granted the search warrant after several Florence residents complained of illegal activity taking place in the home.

When officers searched the home they found around 19 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of marijuana and $721.

FPD arrested 27-year-old Rayshawn Waiters, 32-year-old Keshaun Duncan and 32-year-old Dyquan Johnson as a result of the search.

Left to right: Rayshawn Waiters, Dyquan Johnson and Keshaun Duncan
Left to right: Rayshawn Waiters, Dyquan Johnson and Keshaun Duncan(Florence County Detention Center)

Johnson was arrested for trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within proximity of a park and possession of a controlled substance.  He also had active arrest warrants from FPD for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Duncan was arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within proximity of a park.

Waiters was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of cocaine base within proximity of a park.

Johnson and Duncan were granted a $45,000 surety bond and a $5,000 surety bond, respectively. Both have seen been released.

Waiters was granted a $15,000 surety bond and is still being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

