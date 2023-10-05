Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop in Florence, now faces drug charges

During a vehicle inventory, our officers discovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of...
During a vehicle inventory, our officers discovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, and a 22-caliber handgun(Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have arrested a man wanted in an ongoing armed robbery investigation while making a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Brandon Bynum, of Florence, Tuesday, and during the inventory of his vehicle, they discovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, and a 22-caliber handgun.

Bynum has previous arrest warrants for armed robbery.

After his arrest, the Florence County Violent Crime Task Force obtained search warrants for Bynum’s home. During that search, they found an additional 168 grams of methamphetamine, 166 grams of marijuana, and one handgun.

“This investigation was a collaborative effort involving SLED, the Florence Police Department, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office,” FPD said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the collaboration between our agencies which helps keep our community safe.”

Brandon Bynum
Brandon Bynum(Florence Police Department)

Bynum’s additional charges now include trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.

He was denied bond and is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Carl Custer
1 arrested after fight at Conway area car wash leads to shooting, documents show
Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to a two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs man killed in Pawleys Island area crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
Police ask for tips after headstones damaged at Horry County cemetery

Latest News

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Body of 83-year-old man recovered in Florence County river
Police ask for tips after headstones damaged at Horry County cemetery
North Myrtle Beach introduces new system to report crime