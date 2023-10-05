Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop in Florence, now faces drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have arrested a man wanted in an ongoing armed robbery investigation while making a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Brandon Bynum, of Florence, Tuesday, and during the inventory of his vehicle, they discovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, and a 22-caliber handgun.

Bynum has previous arrest warrants for armed robbery.

After his arrest, the Florence County Violent Crime Task Force obtained search warrants for Bynum’s home. During that search, they found an additional 168 grams of methamphetamine, 166 grams of marijuana, and one handgun.

“This investigation was a collaborative effort involving SLED, the Florence Police Department, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office,” FPD said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the collaboration between our agencies which helps keep our community safe.”

Bynum’s additional charges now include trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.

He was denied bond and is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

