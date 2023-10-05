Submit a Tip
State agency investigating boating death in Florence County

SCDNR said the man went out on the Lynches River to fish Wednesday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The state Department of Natural Resources is looking into a boating death after a man’s body was recovered from a Pee Dee area river Wednesday.

SCDNR said the man went out on the Lynches River to fish.

After he never made it back from the fishing trip, officers began to search his last known location. There, they recovered a body from the water.

“Our sympathy is with the person’s family and loved ones,” SCDNR stated in a tweet.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name or the cause of death.

