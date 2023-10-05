Submit a Tip
Socastee United Methodist Church is hosting its’ annual Holiday Craft Fair

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come join Socastee United Methodist Church for their holiday craft fair on Saturday, October 14th, starting at 10:00 am.

They have over 40 vendors participating.

Here are some examples of our vendors fairs for purchase: hand crafted home décor designs, jewelry, home made baked goods, Tupperware products, hand sewn items, soaps, beauty products, clothing, many unique items, and much more.

Learn more about them here!

