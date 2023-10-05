SCHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are investigating after a person died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

LCpl. Brittany Glover said the crash happened around 8:09 p.m. on Sally Hill Road near Riverbend Road, 4 miles west of Florence.

A mini bike was heading north on Sally Hill Road when the rider was hit by an unknown vehicle that SCHP said was also heading north.

Glover said the biker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

