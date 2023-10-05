Submit a Tip
Police ask for tips after over 30 headstones damaged at Horry County cemetery

Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church Cemetery off Highway 544.(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for those responsible for defacing a cemetery, creating damages “in the thousands.”

Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church Cemetery off Highway 544.

The suspect(s) damaged 32 headstones and several statues, police said.

“Initial estimates put the cost of the damage in the thousands,” police stated in a Facebook post. “We’d encourage others to consider too the pain this causes the families of those who lie in that cemetery.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sotile at 843-915-8336.

