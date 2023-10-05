Person exposed to rabid fox in Florence County, DHEC says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was exposed to a rabid fox in the Pee Dee earlier this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC officials said the fox was found in the area of South Deepwood Road and South Permission Ford Road in Johnsonville. It was submitted for testing on Tuesday before being confirmed for rabies the following day.

The person exposed was referred to a healthcare provider, but no further details on their condition were immediately available. It’s also unclear how the person was exposed to the fox.

DHEC asks anyone who may have come into contact with the fox, or any other potentially rabid animal, to call its Florence office at (843) 661-4835 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

