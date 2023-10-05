Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Person exposed to rabid fox in Florence County, DHEC says

(CDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was exposed to a rabid fox in the Pee Dee earlier this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC officials said the fox was found in the area of South Deepwood Road and South Permission Ford Road in Johnsonville. It was submitted for testing on Tuesday before being confirmed for rabies the following day.

The person exposed was referred to a healthcare provider, but no further details on their condition were immediately available. It’s also unclear how the person was exposed to the fox.

DHEC asks anyone who may have come into contact with the fox, or any other potentially rabid animal, to call its Florence office at (843) 661-4835 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to a two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs man killed in Pawleys Island area crash
Carl Custer
1 arrested after fight at Conway area car wash leads to shooting, documents show
Injuries reported in Socastee-area crash
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case

Latest News

SCDNR said the man went out on the Lynches River to fish Wednesday.
Body of 83-year-old man recovered in Florence County river, SCDNR investigating
The crash happened at 3:08 a.m. on Ward Store Road near the Five Forks area.
Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Robeson County crash after suspended chase
Tropical Update
FIRST ALERT: Philippe continues to move northward, another chance of development in the Atlantic
The event raises money for Tideland Health’s Breast Care fund, which provides free mammograms...
Annual Grand Strand event kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month returns this weekend