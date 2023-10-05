North Myrtle Beach police see uptick in scam calls targeting businesses, inmate families

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police said they are seeing an alarming increase in scammers targeting businesses and families of inmates through phone calls pretending to be law enforcement.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson said the thieves would call family members of inmates and pretend to be police.

Wilkinson said the scammers try and ask for money for an inmate’s bond and ask for that person’s credit card information.

But not only that, he also said, scammers are targeting local businesses that have ongoing lawsuits.

Owner of Cherry Grove Beach Services, Derek Calhoun said he’s been targeted several times.

“We’ve got several emails to our business account since we’ve filed our lawsuit against the city of North Myrtle Beach,” Calhoun said. “I’m tech-savvy enough to know that was a scam. If it wasn’t direct communication from my attorney, or something more official looking, then I knew it wasn’t true.”

Police said if you do get a suspicious call from any law enforcement agency, double-check the number online before giving out any of your personal information.

“One thing that they’re doing is that their jobs are getting a little bit more personal, finding out who people are, or who they’re in relation to so that it’s more believable for the victim to provide money,” Wilkinson said.

Police said you will never get a call from any law enforcement agency asking you for money.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.