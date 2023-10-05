North Myrtle Beach introduces new system to report crime

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has a new system for reporting certain non-violent crimes, they follow after other Grand Strand agencies that have similar systems.

The new system allows residents to report crimes such as larceny, identity theft and suspicious activity online rather than having to speak to an officer.

There are two ways to access the system: by either visiting the Department of Public Safety and using a computer kiosk or from your phone or computer.

NMPD Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson said the main goals of this system are making access to reporting crime easier, as well as having more officers ready for emergencies.

“It’ll assist us in keeping officers on the road for those in progress calls, or the emergent calls, if something needs immediate law enforcement attention,” he said.

The system can also be used to place a watch order on your property if you’re going to be gone for a few days.

“It’ll go straight to the uniformed patrol so that way the patrolman who’s working in your area can know which areas they need to watch over,” said Wilkinson.

While there’s a whole list of crimes you can report using this system, it only includes non-violent crimes. Wilkinson said if you want to talk to an officer, there will always be one available.

“Now this isn’t to be confused with some more serious crimes, we have selections up there and if you absolutely feel like you need to speak with a police officer we still encourage that,” he said. “We’re not necessarily pushing people off to a computer, but if they don’t feel they need to have that interaction with a police officer they can do this, and it’s gonna keep officers out on the road.”

Other Grand Strand departments already have similar systems.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said it’s helped them keep more officers ready for whatever is needed.

“I mean if you’re gonna be able to do it online, obviously it’s a benefit,” he said.“If we have our officers on the street, even if they’re not responding to anything that is actively going on, they’re still out in the public trying to interact with people, being able to talk to people, and just let them know that they’re there.”

