Multi-million dollar stormwater project underway for Arts & Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction crews are working to clear trees this week to build a pond as the first step in the $34 million project to revitalize Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District.

Grand Strand construction services company C.L. Benton & Sons is supervising the project.

“It’s been a lot of planning involved with this project, and so really just getting the ball rolling here,” Vice President of C.L. Benton & Sons Edward Benton said.

The pond will be located next to Balsam Street Park. Benton said it should be open in a couple of months.

It will help drainage during the construction project and during any storms in the area.

“We need to help Mother Nature along here,” City of Myrtle Beach’s Director of Public Information Mark Kruea said. “It’s very flat, so we’ll build storm water ponds to handle the rain runoff from a new street, for example.”

However, the hope is the pond will also enhance the area.

“You’ve got 501 right there, so hopefully it’ll help, the entrance into Myrtle Beach, going to help beautify it a little bit,” Benton said.

Once the land is cleared, crews will need to realign the underground sewers, and will also bury utility lines downtown.

“It’s all underground work,” Benton said. “At the end of the job, you don’t really see what alls going on. But there will be a lot of work and effort.”

Street rerouting is one of the next steps in the project. This includes an eventual realignment of US 501.

“Be prepared,” Kruea said. “We’re going to be a work zone for the next couple of years.”

