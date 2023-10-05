Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday morning motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach.

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.

A 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the roadway. The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road and into a curbed median, ejecting the rider, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, Butler said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to a two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs man killed in Pawleys Island area crash
Carl Custer
1 arrested after fight at Conway area car wash leads to shooting, documents show
Injuries reported in Socastee-area crash
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case

Latest News

The event raises money for Tideland Health’s Breast Care fund, which provides free mammograms...
Annual Grand Strand event kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month returns this weekend
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
Police ask for tips after over 30 headstones damaged at Horry County cemetery
A few passing showers from time to time will be possible over the next three days.
FIRST ALERT: A few light showers return
Hundreds of people will cheer each other across the finish line for the 18th annual In the Pink...
Annual Grand Strand event kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month returns this weekend