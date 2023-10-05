Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday morning motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach.

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.

A 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the roadway. The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road and into a curbed median, ejecting the rider, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, Butler said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

