Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns

By Stetson Miller
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A group of senators on Capitol Hill are now calling for the passage of a bill that could end government shutdowns for good.

The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2023 would effectively end shutdowns by enacting rolling 14-day short-term spending deals until Congress passes the 12 required appropriations bills.

“If there’s dysfunction and you can’t fund an agency or the entire government, you don’t shut it down. You just keep spending at last year’s levels to get your act together and you pass appropriation bills,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

Congress could be faced with another possible government shutdown just ahead of Thanksgiving if they cannot reach an agreement on annual spending bills. The bill that was passed last weekend was for just 45 days.

The bill would require that the House and Senate remain in continuous session, seven days a week if are not able to pass a spending deal in time. Lawmakers would also not be allowed to travel home and could only move appropriations bills.

Senator Johnson says the legislation is necessary now to avoid a repeat of the shutdown that nearly happened over the weekend.

“Another shutdown will be looming right before Thanksgiving. So if we could pass this ahead of time, part of this minibus, if the House could take up similar type of minibus and pass it, this could be law and we will prevented all future shutdowns,” he said.

The senator says there are now 10 Democrats supporting the bill and believes it should be able to pass.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 5:48 a.m. on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Carl Custer
1 arrested after fight at Conway area car wash leads to shooting, documents show
Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to a two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs man killed in Pawleys Island area crash
Between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, a person or group broke into the Sweetwater Branch Baptist...
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated

Latest News

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Horry County crash
Voting registration deadlines in S.C. are approaching
EXCLUSIVE: Attorney of North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in deadly shooting blames 'rumors' for case delays
Body of 83-year-old man recovered in Florence County river
Police ask for tips after headstones damaged at Horry County cemetery