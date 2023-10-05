‘He was the best’: Family, friends honor teen killed in crash, prepare for memorial service

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Employees at Jersey Mike’s in Conway have set up a memorial for 16-year-old Brody Gore, who died in a crash on Highway 501 Monday afternoon.

“He was the best,” said Amanda Ulrich, store manager.

Ulrich was Gore’s manager for over a year and said he was a hard worker but was much more than an employee.

“He worked hard to save his money for his bike and his truck,” said Ulrich.

Gore was on his motorcycle when the collision happened on Highway 501 and Amber Lane, involving a pickup truck. He was on his way to start his shift at the store.

“He wasn’t just a team member, he was family to us all,” said Ulrich.

Employees are collecting donations to give to Gore’s family this week. They are also going to make sure he is never forgotten in his favorite workplace.

“We are going to have a plaque made to place over the grill, where he spent his time here. He will never be forgotten,” said Ulrich.

Final preparations are underway at The Rock Church in Conway, for a celebration of life ceremony for Brody.

“I remember baptizing Brody in the Spring of 2015,” said Josh Finklea, pastor.

His initiation into the faith community was a moment Gore cherished according to Finklea.

“We just had a huge crowd out at the high school, and you just see a young boy and his dad taking that step,” said Finklea.

Now a step no parent wants to take, laying their child to rest.

“I reached out to mom and dad just as soon as I could and let them know how sorry we were because you just never want to see, never expect to see a child, a teenager lose their life,” said Finklea.

A public memorial is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at The Rock Church in Conway.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

