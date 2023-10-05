FIRST ALERT: A few light showers return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winds will begin to shift more out of the southeast through the end of the work week, allowing for a bit more moisture off the Atlantic. In return, we will bring back a few more clouds and isolated rain chances through the first half of the weekend.

END OF THE WEEK

With increasing moisture, we’ll notice a tad bit more humidity compared to earlier in the week. Moisture will increase the cloud cover for the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds today. Expect a few more clouds in the forecast for Friday.

A few passing showers from time to time will be possible over the next three days. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the lower 80s despite the increasing clouds each day. We will keep the rain chances at 20% for a stray shower or two. Anything that forms throughout the end of the week will be on the lighter side. We are not expecting heavy rain.

If you have outdoor plans for the end of the work week, don’t cancel them! As the cold front approaches on Saturday, we will hold onto the risk of an isolated shower Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Saturday will climb to the upper 70s for the area.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of the week. A few more clouds and an isolated shower continues through the start of the weekend. (WMBF)

BIG CHANGES THIS WEEKEND

As the cold front moves through the region, we’ll keep an eye on a few light showers. Once again, we’re not expecting a heavy rain maker for Saturday. The bigger story comes from behind the cold front and into Sunday.

Colder air will move in quickly Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We will be breezy and temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. That will provide for a nice crisp feel to start Sunday morning.

Hello, fall! What a cool and comfortable morning on tap. (WMBF)

The cool weather will continue throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 with abundant sunshine. Make plans to spend time outside Sunday. The forecast is too good not to!

The pick of the weekend is Sunday. There's no doubt about it. (WMBF)

The coolest temperatures arrive Sunday night when most areas will see the first 40s of the season especially just inland from the beaches and through the Pee Dee.

