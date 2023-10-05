EXCLUSIVE: Attorney of North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in deadly shooting blames ‘rumors’ for case delays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Frustration stemming from rumors on social media. It’s what a Grand Strand attorney believes is delaying his client’s case.

That attorney is representing a North Myrtle Beach business owner involved in a deadly Longs shooting last month.

The shooting happened nearly a month ago on Sept. 9 at the intersection of Highway 9 and Camp Swamp Road.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Scott Spivey.

A few days later, WMBF News received a letter written by 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson to the attorney general’s office.

The letter said Weldon Boyd was involved in the shooting that involved two trucks.

Moss said Boyd was the driver of one of them.

A report said Boyd told police Spivey jumped out of his truck and started shooting first. Boyd then admitted to returning gunfire.

We also know the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is involved in the investigation.

Moss said what he believes are rumors circulating social media are holding back the case.

WMBF News has not yet heard from the Spivey family at the time of publication.

