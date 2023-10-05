Submit a Tip
Conway Medical Center offers first ever clinic for student athletes

By Teagan Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center is offering a brand new ‘black and blue’ clinic to all student-athletes, no matter what fall sport they play.

CMC medical professionals have been on the sidelines of four Horry County schools for football this year including Socastee, St. James, Conway, and Carolina Forest.

Having medical professionals on the sidelines is helpful for athletes who are hurt on the field, but not every student realizes they’ve been injured until the game is over.

Dr. Donovan Johnson, a CMC orthopedic surgeon who’s been on the sidelines, said this clinic is for kids who don’t want to or can’t wait until Monday or Tuesday to see a doctor.

“If a kid is up complaining of pain, not able to rest, worse symptoms, worse swelling, those things, that’s what this clinic is for,” said Dr. Johnson “For them to wake up Saturday morning and be able to be seen pretty fast.”

While a majority of athletes coming in right now are football players, the clinic is open to any student-athlete in the district.

“We take care of any student-athlete from cheer, to track and field, to ROTC, we have services and we have resources for every kid at school,” said Dr. Johnson.

The clinic is happening every Saturday until Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Conway Medical Center location in Socastee on Highway 707.

