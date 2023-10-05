Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

California motorcycle officer, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting, killed in LA area highway crash

Authorities said Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson died in a crash Wednesday.
Authorities said Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson died in a crash Wednesday.(Manhattan Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer who was a hero of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting died Wednesday when his motorcycle was hit by a car on a Los Angeles-area highway, authorities said.

Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson was likely heading to work when the collision happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 405 in Carson, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Steve Carapia told reporters that it appears the car that hit Swanson’s police motorcycle was initially struck by another vehicle that likely made “an unsafe lane change.” Investigators are trying to determine if a fourth vehicle may have also been involved.

The Southern California News Group reported that Swanson, 35, died at a hospital. A second person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Manhattan Beach Police Lt. Kelly Benjamin said Swanson was married with three sons.

“We’re hurting, we’re grieving,” Benjamin said.

Swanson was in the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire from a window of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Benjamin said Swanson helped get shooting victims and others out of the area.

Swanson was a 13 year veteran of the department and became a motorcycle officer in 2017, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
Conrad Marquez
SCHP: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after crashing car into Socastee area home
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Multi-million dollar stormwater project underway for Arts & Innovation District
Marion County leaders find new home for animal shelter
Myrtle Beach vape stores asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear case against city
Conway Medical Center offers medical access to student-athletes during weekends
North Myrtle Beach police see uptick in scam calls targeting businesses, inmate families