Annual Grand Strand event kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month returns this weekend

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of people will cheer each other across the finish line for the 18th annual In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday.

The event raises money for Tideland Health’s Breast Care fund, which provides free mammograms to men and women in need.

Last year’s walk raised around $80,000 and provided nearly 230 people with the free service.

This year, Georgetown High School teacher Holly Fesperman will serve as the grand marshal.

She received a breast cancer diagnosis five years ago and has since had a double mastectomy.

Fesperman said she went for routine mammograms even before her diagnosis and knows firsthand how important they are.

“People say, ‘Well, you had mammograms every year, and you still got it,’” Fesperman said. “Yeah, I did have them every year, but if I had waited to, I wouldn’t be here. So, I’m glad it caught it, but if I had waited, it would’ve been too far gone.”

You can register for the event day of, which is Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to registering for the walk, you can also buy a $5 butterfly of hope in memory or in celebration of someone.

The walk itself begins at 10:30 a.m.

Participants will start the walk at the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network at Murrells Inlet, 4181 Hwy. 17 South, and go down to the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk and back.

For more information about the walk, click here.

