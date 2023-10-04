You can help Myrtle Beach Primary with their Acts of Kindness Fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This year Myrtle Beach Primary is switching their fundraising efforts to something unique, fun and meaningful - Raise Craze: Fundraising Through Kindness!

Raise Craze supports the goals of their school by encouraging students to live a life full of compassion, empathy, and gratitude and to give back to others!

Regardless of ability to raise money, Raise Craze allows everyone to participate because EVERYONE CAN SPREAD KINDNESS!

You can help them raise money and spread kindness in our area by visiting their Facebook here and learning more!

RAISE CRAZE FUNDRAISER (GRand Strand Today)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.