Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family.(SLED)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday laid to rest one of their own.

SLED K-9 Rico was killed when he was deployed during a manhunt in Charleston County Thursday.

Rico died moments after he was deployed into a home during the search for suspect Ernest Burbage III, SLED Chief Mark Keel said during a news conference.

Rico was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who had been with the agency just over a year, he said. But in that short year, he made an impression, serving as part of SLED’s SWAT team and Canine Tracking Team.

K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went everywhere S/A Hunton III went and lived with S/A Richard Hunton III and his family. K9 Rico was killed in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023, during the search and apprehension of a man wanted for shooting a deputy in Charleston County.(SLED)

The memorial service for Rico will take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy located at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Instead of flowers, the agency asks that donations be made in K-9 Rico’s name to “The Foundation of Former Agents of SLED,” 541 Shadowood Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home where SLED’s SWAT team deployed a robot to search for him. Keel said after the robot had cleared as much of the home as it could, agents deployed K-9 Rico into the home. Keel said a gunshot was heard shortly after Rico’s deployment and he was killed.

Burbage then exited the home through a window and presented a firearm Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described as a high-powered rifle at law enforcement officers that included SLED SWAT team members and Dorchester County deputies. Law enforcement opened fire, killing Burbage, Keel said.

Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia....
Law enforcement agencies escort K-9 Rico from Charleston to a memorial service in Columbia. Rico was killed in the line of duty during a manhunt on Johns Island.(SC Dept. of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family told WMBF News that 16-year-old Brody Gore died in a crash along Highway 501 on Monday...
‘Life can change in 5 seconds’: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Highway 501 crash
Conrad Marquez
SCHP: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after crashing car into Socastee area home
The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s already seen more car crashes at the intersection of...
Possible changes coming to busy, dangerous intersection in Myrtle Beach
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
In a news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold in...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

The national event encourages students to get active and stresses the importance of safety...
Grand Strand students taking part in National Walk & Roll to School Day
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called out to a two-car crash just after 11:30 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs man killed in Pawleys Island area crash
Our forecast remains the same. Plenty of sunshine today.
FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine, cold front arrives this weekend
Across the country and right here in the Grand Strand, students are opting to take a different...
Grand Strand students taking part in National Walk & Roll to School Day