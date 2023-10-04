Submit a Tip
Police investigating deadly Dillon shooting; 18-year-old victim identified

Police in Dillon are looking for answers after an 18-year-old was fatally shot Friday night.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DILLON, SC (WMBF) - Police in Dillon are looking for answers after an 18-year-old was fatally shot Friday night.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a hospital after the victim showed up there.

By the time the officers arrived, the man was already dead, according to Lane.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Amarione Boatwright.

Land said they are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened. No other details about the investigation were released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 843-774-0051.

